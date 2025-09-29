No formal report to Irish police over incident involving Steelers player

Irish police have said they have not received a formal report that a Pittsburgh Steelers player was involved in an alleged incident in Dublin at the weekend.

The NFL team were in the Irish capital to play a historic first league match in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

It has been claimed that reserve quarter back Skylar Thompson, 28, was “jumped and robbed” in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday.

In a post-match press conference on Sunday, Steelers star TJ Watt was asked to comment on what happened, and said: “I don’t have enough to comment on that.”

In a statement on Monday Gardai said: “Gardai from Pearse Street on patrol on Dame Street in the early hours of Saturday morning 27th September 2025 encountered a male who required medical assistance.

“The male in his 20s was treated and assessed at the scene by emergency services personnel.

“No formal complaint has been made by any person at this time.

“Following preliminary inquiries An Garda Siochana has no further information to substantiate, or not, any report this incident involved a robbery.

“An Garda Siochana has no further comment at this time.”