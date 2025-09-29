King visits exhibition of paintings including his own watercolours

The King has visited an exhibition of paintings of the landscape of Romania – which included a couple of watercolours by Charles himself.

Charles, who founded The King’s Foundation, visited the Garrison Chapel – the charity’s exhibition space in London – to see a new exhibition, Marie of Romania, Artist Queen, on Monday.

The King was “fascinated” by Queen Marie of Romania’s paintings, many of which have never been seen in public before.

Watercolours painted by the King, when he was the Prince of Wales, on show during the Queen Marie of Romania exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

But he was “modest” when it came to his own works of art which were on display and included a mountain range and a village, Aura Woodward, director of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, said.

The exhibition is being hosted by The Romanian Cultural Institute in London.

Of the King’s own artwork displayed, Ms Woodward said: “He’s very modest. He didn’t want to talk too much about them. But they mean a lot to us.”

She added: “It was a wonderful reminder, I think, of his time in Romania, and the many visits he made over the years and the little time he had to paint while he was there.”

British-born Queen Marie (1875-1938) was an artist, writer and stateswoman.

The watercolours form part of two manuscripts held by the Romanian Academy, depicting native flowers of Romania.

Lithographs of Marie’s watercolours are displayed alongside The Transylvania Florilegium collection of exquisite botanical art.

The Florilegium was commissioned by the King as Prince of Wales and created by a team of international botanical artists between 2012 and 2016.

Botanist John Akeroyd also attended the exhibition, and said he has guided Charles through wildflower meadows in Romania since 2000.

Of the exhibition, he said: “He loves Romania, and he just is passionate about it.

“It’s rather lovely, this link, you know, a Queen and a King who both love Romania, but both (are) English.”

Ms Woodward said: “We are so happy to have created this exhibition that celebrates Queen Marie of Romania on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of her birth.

The King views the Queen Marie of Romania exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“We are thrilled because this exhibition presents for the first time some of her watercolours, which were stored until now in the archives of the Romanian Academy, and they are presented here for the first time ever in London.”

Kristina Murrin, chief executive of The King’s Foundation, said: “Our exhibition space at The Garrison Chapel hosts a range of diverse exhibitions and we are delighted to be paying homage to the King’s affection for Romania and its natural landscape in this showcase of Queen Marie’s watercolours.

“As a charity, we work internationally – including in Romania – to help work towards His Majesty’s vision of people, places and planet living in harmony with nature. It is therefore fitting to have this particular exhibition at our London exhibition space, for the public to enjoy.”

Charles owns a number of properties in Transylvania, including a holiday let – which helps fund the foundation – and a 17th century peasant’s house, which acts as the foundation’s headquarters.

Both properties are in Viscri which is listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site because of its fortified church and fortress.

The King’s Foundation undertakes a range of projects in Romania.

The King with Aura Woodward, director of the Romanian Cultural Institute, during a visit to view the Queen Marie of Romania exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

One such project supported by The King’s Foundation is Ambulance for Monuments, launched in 2016 to help rescue hundreds of heritage-listed buildings in Romania.

These emergency interventions are carried out by experts, students and trained craftsmen on a voluntary basis with the support of local communities and authorities.

At the heart of the project in each region is an intervention kit and a lorry equipped with tools, construction equipment and materials – the Ambulance for Monuments.

The project was nominated in 2024 for The King’s Foundation’s International Impact Award at the charity’s annual awards ceremony.

In addition, The King’s Foundation has delivered a series of architecture and craft summer schools across the country in collaboration with the Order of Romanian architects, as well as supporting the development of an interactive map of craftspeople in association with Associatia Monumentum.

The Garrison Chapel regularly hosts exhibitions of work created by students and graduates of The King’s Foundation, as well as exhibitions and events of wider cultural interest.

Marie of Romania, Artist Queen has been curated by art historian Shona Kallestrup of St Andrews University and historian and collector Sorin Margarit.

The exhibition is free and open until October 12 from 11am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and from 11am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.