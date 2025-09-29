Jaguar Land Rover to resume production in ‘coming days’ after cyber shutdown

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has said it will restart some manufacturing production in the “coming days” as it continues to deal with the fallout from a major cyber attack.

The group said some sections of its production operations will resume amid a “controlled, phased restart of our operations”, having paused all manufacturing since the start of the month after being targeted by hackers.

It said while there is “much more to do”, its recovery is “firmly under way”.

A Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) spokesperson said: “As the controlled, phased restart of our operations continues, we are taking further steps towards our recovery and the return to manufacture of our world-class vehicles.

“Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days.”

“We know there is much more to do but the foundational work of our recovery is firmly under way, and we will continue to provide updates as we progress,” they added.