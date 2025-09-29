GPs consider taking action over online access plans

GPs are considering a range of actions after voting to enter a dispute with the Government over online access plans, which they claim could put the safety of patients and staff at risk.

It comes as a change, announced in February as part of the new GP contract for 2025-26, is set to come into force.

From October 1, GP surgeries in England will be required to keep their online consultation tool open for the duration of their working hours for non-urgent appointment requests, medication queries and admin requests.

At the time, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England said the move would be “subject to necessary safeguards in place to avoid urgent clinical requests being erroneously submitted online”.

The BMA said these safeguards have not been put in place and no additional staff have been brought in to manage what it predicts to be a “barrage of online requests”.

The union has given Health Secretary Wes Streeting 48 hours to take action and avoid dispute.

It said if the Government does not comply, it would explore all of its options. This could potentially include a ballot on industrial action.

According to the BMA, there are fears the change could lead to “hospital-style waiting lists in general practice” and “reduce face-to-face GP appointments”, according to the union.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting wants GP surgeries to enter the digital age (James Manning/PA)

It said this could risk patient safety as staff try to find the most urgent cases, with fears that reviewing online requests will take up too much time.

Many surgeries already have a system that allows patients to request consultations online, with staff reviewing these and booking appointments accordingly.

However, according to the DHSC, there is a lack of consistency, with some surgeries choosing to switch the function off in busier periods.

Mr Streeting said: “It is absurd that in 2025 many patients can’t request appointments online. If you can book a hair appointment online, you should be able to book an NHS appointment too.

“Many GPs are already offering this service, and now it will be provided to patients across the country.

“This move – which the BMA agreed to – will support GPs to care for their patients who need non-urgent care.

“We have agreed clear safeguards, where patients will be directed to phone up or attend in person for urgent appointments. The BMA knows this.”

Last week, the BMA announced that its GP members had voted to go into dispute over the change and the union has now given Mr Streeting 48 hours to act.

Dr Katie Bramall, BMA GP committee chairwoman, said: “We agreed to these changes on the condition that necessary safeguards would be put in place before Wednesday October 1.

“This was agreed – in writing – with Government, DHSC, and NHSE in February this year.

“Now almost eight months later, it is deeply disappointing to see promises broken. We have worked incredibly hard to rebuild the trust between our exhausted profession and the Government, but now what are England’s GPs and practice teams supposed to think?”

GPs in England staged unprecedented industrial action over a number of months in 2024 and early 2025.

In August, the BMA said more than 8,500 GPs took part in a vote, with 98.3% backing collective action.

Surgeries were encouraged to choose from a list of 10 actions, with practices choosing how many to implement.

This included GPs limiting the number of patients they see each day to 25, choosing to not perform work they are not formally contracted to do, refusing to share patient data unless it is in the best interest of the patient, and referring patients directly to specialists rather than following NHS processes.

Collective action was paused in February after the BMA agreed to the new GP contract.

Dr Bramall added: “The Secretary of State knows that when these changes come into effect it will likely lead to the creation of hospital-style waiting lists in general practice, reduce face-to-face GP appointments – as we’ll be triaging a barrage of online requests, consequently putting patients at risk of harm as we try to find the urgent cases among the huge pile of unmet patient need that’s out there.

“Mr Streeting needs to listen to us and understand how we believe GPs can deliver his ambitions safely. General practice is the leader in NHS tech innovation, we do everything online from systems to prescriptions, referrals and appointments.

“We’re not resistant to change but we will be when the safety of patients and practice staff is at risk. The Government has 48 hours to change course, avoid this dispute, and keep to their promises.”

Mr Streeting said: “This Government will always put the interests of patients first, and we will not stand for our NHS being held back in the analogue age.”