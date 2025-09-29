Fears for missing golden eagle as data from tag ‘suggests he has come to harm’

A satellite-tagged golden eagle which has gone missing in the south of Scotland may have come to harm, police said.

Tarras, a four-year-old male, may have come to harm in hills to the north of Langholm between August 27 and 29, Police Scotland said.

There are also concerns for the welfare of Tarras’s mate Wren as she has not been sighted, though there is nothing to suggest she has come to harm.

Tarras was translocated to the area in 2021 as part of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project.

He is said to be quite distinguishable given the white “headlight” markings on his shoulders.

So far searches in the area have failed to locate Tarras or his tag.

Detective Sergeant David Lynn, wildlife crime co-ordinator for Police Scotland, said: “The data received from Tarras’s tag suggests that he has come to harm to the north of Langholm and efforts remain ongoing to locate him and his tag.

“We cannot say for certain that Wren has also come to harm, but her disappearance is worrying.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are working with a range of partner agencies to establish more details around the disappearance of both birds.

“I would urge anyone with any information that may assist to contact us.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.