Exclusion zone coming into force around William and Kate’s new home

An exclusion zone is coming into force around the Prince and Princess of Wales’s new family home.

William, Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are due to move to their eight-bedroom Grade II-listed “forever home” Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

A sign advising of the permanent closure of Cranborne Gate car park in Windsor Great Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Signs warning of the permanent closure of nearby Cranbourne Gate and Cranbourne Car Park have been put in place, with the site now shut as of 7pm on Sunday evening.

The Sun newspaper reported local dog walkers had expressed their frustration, with residents who live within half a mile previously being able to apply to hold keys to the gate for a £110 a year fee.

Workmen were seen erecting additional fencing at Cranborne Gate on Monday, and around the 2.3 mile perimeter of the reported 150-acre no-go zone.

The Wales family are preparing to move into their new home Forest Lodge (Aaron Chown/PA)

A notice on the Windsor Great Park website read: “Due to the pending designation of part of The Great Park as a SOCPA (Serious Organised Crime and Police Act exclusion area), access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease on Monday 29th September 2025.

“As a result, Cranbourne Car Park will be permanently closed from 7pm on Sunday 28 September 2025.

“Parking will remain available at Rangers Gate Car Park, located just down the road.”

Workmen installing fencing on the perimeter of the new exclusion zone in Windsor Great Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Waleses are moving from their current home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with the change seen as a fresh start for the family following Kate’s recovery from cancer.

They also have a 10-bedroom mansion, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London.

It is a criminal offence to trespass on a protected site designated under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act (SOCPA) 2005.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.