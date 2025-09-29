Emergency services respond to fatal incident in Co Louth

Gardai are responding to a “serious incident” in the northeast of Ireland which is understood to involve at least one fatality.

Members of the emergency services in the Republic were called to the incident in Co Louth on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said it is “currently responding to a serious ongoing incident”.

The response to the incident was in its early stages before midday on Monday.

Gardai were at the scene as part of their response.

A garda spokesperson said: “No further information is available at this time.”