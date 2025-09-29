Calls for wealth tax to fund public services supported at Labour conference

Calls for a wealth tax to fund investment in public services have been supported at the Labour Party conference.

Delegates passed the public spending motion, which called for the wealthy to “pay their fair share”, by a show of hands.

The motion also pressed the Government to reverse austerity, commit to progressive taxation, and expand collective rights for workers.

It also called for “sustained investment” in fire and rescue services, with an immediate increase of 5,000 firefighters.

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright urged the Government to “act decisively by introducing a progressive wealth tax”, adding that the service is in a “state of emergency”.

A freeze on the energy price cap for “at least 12 months to prevent further hardship”, was also called for in the motion.

It had been submitted by the FBU, Unite, the Communication Workers Union (CWU), and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).

Mr Wright said: “Workers in Britain are paying the price for a broken economic model.

“While millions suffer with the soaring cost of living and shrinking wages, the ultra-rich continue to reap the benefits of a rigged system that rewards wealth, not work.

“Meanwhile, public services are on the brink of collapse without the investment desperately needed after fifteen years of austerity.

“The fire and rescue service is in a state of emergency, with the loss of one in five firefighters to cuts since 2010.

“We need an immediate increase of 5,000 firefighters to begin addressing this crisis in public safety.

“The Government must act decisively by introducing a progressive wealth tax to rebuild public services, create jobs, and support struggling households.”