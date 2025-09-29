Alleged stalker sent Myleene Klass air pistol ‘as a joke’, court hears

A 61-year-old man accused of stalking Myleene Klass by sending her a series of “bizarre” parcels and letters told police he had posted her an air pistol as a joke, a court has heard.

Birmingham Crown Court also heard that Peter Windsor sent a note calling Ms Klass a “naughty vixen” and sent her Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick a letter saying he wanted to go paddling in a lake with both women while drinking champagne.

Windsor, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, denies stalking causing “serious alarm or distress” to Ms Klass by sending her Catwoman and police officer fancy dress outfits and other unwanted gifts, which were intercepted by security staff.

The defendant, of Mary Road, Stechford, Birmingham, further denies a second allegation of stalking relating to Ms Breathwick, who he sent binoculars, running shoes, a bottle of Champagne and a stamp collection.

Opening the case against Windsor at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, prosecutor Timothy Sapwell told the court the defendant had sent a letter addressed to Ms Klass asking her to “correct” him using a whip and a cane.

Court artist drawing of Peter Windsor appearing at Birmingham Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Sapwell said: “He is charged with two offences of stalking causing serious distress to two radio presenters, Myleene Klass and Katie Breathwick.

“They both worked for Classic FM, based in London.”

Mr Sapwell said of the contents of the letters and parcels, sent between 2020 and 2024: “The content was obsessional and demonstrated his obsessive interest in them.”

The alleged offending, Mr Sapwell told the court, had left both women “worried about things like just going to work”.

The Crown’s barrister added: “It’s said on his behalf that his behaviour did not amount to stalking. He says that they never asked him to stop – he says it’s all a publicity stunt by them.”

He told jurors that neither complainant had wanted publicity and had in fact “tried to prevent any publicity of this case at all”.

Ms Breathwick will give evidence to the jury, Mr Sapwell said, to relate how she received letters from a man calling himself Sir Peter Windsor.

Mr Sapwell said of her statement to the court: “She talks about the sheer quantity of material coming from this one person and the contents – how she found they made little sense.”

Windsor also sent Breathwick a will-writing kit and a letter that “talked about him wanting to go paddling in a lake with her in front of Buckingham Palace – her and Myleene Klass – whilst drinking Champagne”.

Windsor sent the presenter ‘bizarre’ parcels and letters (Ian West/PA)

The letters to Ms Breathwick, which also detailed how many push-ups Windsor could do, left her suffering panic attacks and poor health, the court heard.

Mr Sapwell said the air pistol posted to Ms Klass was “intercepted” in November 2023, and that Windsor had sent a note which mentioned a whip and a cane and called her a “naughty vixen”.

The court heard the package left the former Hear’Say star worried about “what the defendant might do” and the “bizarre things he was saying and sending”.

Police went to Windsor’s home in September 2024 and arrested him, finding there maps of London, a pair of black leather gloves, stockings and binoculars.

Mr Sapwell said he had sent items to Ms Klass, including a silver ring, a necklace and a heart-shaped pendant, “as a joke”, after seeing a picture of her in a newspaper.

“He said he had sent the gun as a joke too,” Mr Sapwell said. “He didn’t accept that Myleene Klass had been genuinely frightened by him.

“He said he thought he had been reported to the police because she was being blackmailed by the cost of living in London.”

He said of Ms Klass: “She didn’t want any publicity about this. She just wanted it to stop.”

The trial continues on Tuesday.