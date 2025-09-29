Alleged stalker facing trial accused of targeting Myleene Klass

A jury has been sworn in to try a 61-year-old man accused of stalking TV and radio presenter Myleene Klass.

Peter Windsor, from Birmingham, denies stalking the former Hear’Say singer by sending unwanted letters and Catwoman and police officer fancy dress outfits.

Windsor, of Mary Road, Stechford, further denies a second allegation of stalking relating to Klass’s colleague, Classic FM radio presenter Katie Breathwick.

Peter Windsor is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court (Rui Vieira/PA)

The charges allege that Windsor caused both women “serious alarm or distress” by sending them items via the postal network.

It is alleged Windsor sent letters to the workplace of Breathwick, and also sent her a pair of binoculars, running shoes, a bottle of Champagne and a stamp collection between March 2020 and December 2023.

He is then alleged to have sent unwanted letters, fancy dress outfits, as well as shoes and jewellery to Klass between November 2023 and August 2024.

A jury of 10 men and two women were sworn in to try the case at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday and were warned by Judge Tom Rochford not to conduct their own online research any details about the “well-known” complainants in the case.

Myleene Klass pictured during a VE Day event earlier this year (PA)

“It’s really especially important that you don’t do any research into them or this case in any way while the trial is going on,” he told the jury.

During his opening comments to the jury, the judge said the trial would hear evidence from psychiatrists.

“The defendant says he was insane at the time,” the judge said, while referencing the possibility of a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecution barrister Timothy Sapwell is expected to open the case against Windsor on Monday afternoon.