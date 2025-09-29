Activists push for vote in bid to change Labour Party policy on Gaza

Labour activists are expected to bid for a conference vote on the party’s Gaza stance.

If they decide to change Labour’s Gaza policy at the party’s conference in Liverpool, the move would represent a “major defeat” for the Prime Minister, according to Palestinian Solidarity Campaign director Ben Jamal.

It is understood trade unions and party members have put the bid together, which will be presented as an emergency motion.

They have called on conference to accept “the findings of the UN Commission of Inquiry that Israel is committing a genocide”.

The mover, the Unison trade union, will also call “on the British Government to take urgent action” against Israel, including “a full arms embargo”.

Mr Jamal said: “This week could see a major defeat for Keir Starmer at Labour Party conference.

“Trade unions and conference delegates have forced the party to allow a debate and vote on Palestine after dozens of motions were initially blocked.

“In the teeth of opposition from the Government, trade unions and Labour members will now vote on a motion that accepts the findings of the UN Commission of Inquiry report, which confirms Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, and calls for meaningful action, including a full arms embargo on Israel.

“What is happening inside the conference reflects the growing pressure of the solidarity movement – Starmer’s own party share the mounting disgust at Britain’s ongoing complicity in Israel’s crimes and want it to end.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is expected to be the first Cabinet minister on stage on Monday, the second day of the Labour Party conference.