Tradespeople struggling with growing costs and bureaucracy, study finds

Electricians, plumbers, painters and decorators and other tradespeople are struggling to expand their businesses because of growing costs, the burden of bureaucracy and major hiring pressures, a new study suggests.

A survey of 850 people working in the trade industry across the UK by Checkatrade showed they were eager to contribute to the Government’s growth agenda, but key challenges were preventing them from doing so.

Four out of five respondents said rising costs of materials and tools, coupled with increasingly high levels of tool theft, were preventing them to grow their business.

A similar number blamed rising taxes, such as the increase in employer National Insurance Contributions.

Jambu Palaniappan, chief executive of Checkatrade, said: “The UK is a nation dependent on the trade industry — from carpenters to electricians, decorators to roofers.

“The 900,000 people behind it couldn’t be more important for propelling our economy, and our research shows how eager they are to contribute to the Government’s growth agenda.

“While there is an abundance of optimism and significant opportunities for growth, challenges remain.

“Government needs to work with industry to close skills gaps, ensure apprenticeships work for small businesses, and do everything they can to reduce the burdens, the costs, and the taxes that can stifle tradespeople’s growth.”