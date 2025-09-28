Starmer walks out of pub after Newcastle United score against Arsenal

Sir Keir Starmer was seen walking out of a pub shortly after Newcastle United scored a goal against his beloved Arsenal.

The Prime Minister, a keen football fan and season ticket-holder at Arsenal, watched the Magpies take the lead in the 34th minute at a pop-up pub at the Labour Party conference.

He was joined at the Politico Pub by Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.