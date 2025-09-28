Starmer walks out of pub after Newcastle United score against Arsenal
The Prime Minister was watching the game at the pop-up Politico Pub at the Labour Party conference on Sunday.
By contributor Rhiannon James, PA Parliamentary Editor
Published
Sir Keir Starmer was seen walking out of a pub shortly after Newcastle United scored a goal against his beloved Arsenal.
The Prime Minister, a keen football fan and season ticket-holder at Arsenal, watched the Magpies take the lead in the 34th minute at a pop-up pub at the Labour Party conference.
He was joined at the Politico Pub by Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.