Rugby fans hail Red Roses as ‘cracking inspiration’ at rainy celebration

Rugby fans have hailed England’s Red Roses as a “cracking inspiration” as they gathered in the rain to celebrate the team’s World Cup win.

Jubilant scenes unfolded at London’s Battersea Power Station on a wet Sunday afternoon as the players lifted their gleaming gold trophy on the building’s balcony in front of hundreds of supporters.

Fans cheered and danced to the anthem of Gala Rizzatto’s Freed From Desire wearing England tops, red cowboy hats and waving foam fingers to celebrate the Red Roses’ win on Saturday over Canada, watched by a record 81,885 people who filled a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

England’s Ellie Kildunne posed for selfies with fans (Ben Whitley/PA)

The players came on to the terrace to the booming sound of Florence and the Machine’s Spectrum, with captain Zoe Aldcroft telling the crowd: “Just so proud of all the girls who are stood on this balcony today, they are absolutely unbelievable.”

After a series of interviews, including with coach John Mitchell who said his beer fridge will soon be empty, the Red Roses walked down a makeshift aisle near the power station’s waterfront to chat to fans, sign autographs and take selfies.

Londoners Molly Butler and Ellie Forsberg, both 24, were at Battersea with cowboy hats on and pints in hand, and raved about the atmosphere in Twickenham on Saturday.

Ms Forsberg told the PA news agency: “I think it was the best atmosphere of a rugby game I’ve ever been to. Everyone there is there for the women and for the rugby.”

Ms Butler said it was “emotional”, and the pair joked that they had been walking around singing Queen’s We Are The Champions all day – although they were still waiting for strangers to join in.

Lucy, 37, from Essex, said watching women’s sport is “important”.

“I grew up playing football but in my day it was not a thing to go see the women’s team,” she said.

“I’m hitting 38 so when I was a kid the thought of playing professional football, it was non-existent for women.

“I think it’s so important to watch it.”

Rob Willshire, 65, from Basingstoke, credited his years of playing rugby in the Army with him managing to get up to the barriers to have his cap signed.

“Elbows out and take no prisoners,” he told PA.

“I was surprised by how many turned out considering how iffy the weather was.

“They put on a great show. They are a cracking inspiration.

“It’s a shame the men’s team can’t play as well.”

Mr Willshire said he came across the celebration on Sunday by chance, and that he had taken lots of videos for his nine-year-old granddaughter who has been following rugby since she was six.

Richard Sherwood, from Darley Dale in Derbyshire, said his daughter held her position at the power station for three hours to secure signatures.

“She was not going home without some autographs,” the 55-year-old told PA. “Apart from Ellie Kildunne I think she got them all.”

He was at the celebrations with his friend, Mark Elliott, who had his face painted with a red rose.

Mr Elliott, also 55 and from Darley Dale, said he was at the match on Saturday and praised the atmosphere.

Mark Elliott praised the atmosphere at the Red Roses game on Saturday (Ben Whitley/PA)

“Rugby is fantastic because there is no fan segregation in either male or female games so you will always have banter with the opposition fans,” he said.

“I brought my youngest daughter. That was her first sporting event ever and she watched the Roses win.”

England sporting stars Dame Kelly Holmes and Lioness Lucy Bronze also joined in the celebrations.

Dame Kelly told the event’s hosts before the players arrived: “The Lionesses led the way and now the Red Roses, it’s inspirational.

“But we have to remember where sport starts. It starts with those legends that you didn’t see on the TV.

“We have to keep this rolling. Women’s sport, it’s women supporting women, just keep it up.”

Bronze said: “I know how much it means to celebrate with fans.

“When they come out on the stage, just be loud, be proud, they are going to feel it. It’s going to be emotional.

“I just think days like today will live with these girls forever.”