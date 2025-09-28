Hillsborough campaign not over until law on statute books – victim’s daughter

A campaigner whose father died in the Hillsborough disaster has warned MPs that she “will be watching” when they debate a law named in honour of the victims.

Campaigner Charlotte Hennessy said their “input hasn’t ended just because” the Government backed the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, known as the Hillsborough Law.

Instead, supporters of a new law will follow its progress through Parliament until it is on the statute books, she said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer brought Ms Hennessy onto the stage at his party’s conference in Liverpool.

“Our group is filled with the kindest, most empathetic, fierce, tenacious and powerful people, all who continue to battle injustice, yet through their own suffering, they want to protect others and wanted to change the flaw within our justice system,” Ms Hennessy told the conference audience.

Her father, Jimmy, was one of the 97 victims who died after the fatal stadium crush involving Liverpool FC supporters at the Sheffield Wednesday ground in 1989, when she was aged six.

She said their families were “left with no transparency, no truth” only “justice cover-ups and a system that closes ranks and protects those who we should trust – ordinary people that are thrown into an alien system designed to shield the state from scrutiny and accountability.

Ms Hennessy said supporters of a duty of candour for public officials included victims of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people, and the Post Office Horizon IT scandal.

Floral tributes at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield, Liverpool (PA)

She also revealed she had declined Labour’s invitations to speak in previous years.

“And after a frank and honest conversation with the Prime Minister, I shared my reasons why but I also shared why this year is different, and I said that I wanted to come and tell people about what we have achieved,” she said.

The campaigner said: “I told the Prime Minister, ‘don’t let this Public (Office) Accountability Bill be watered down now. Our members have been through enough’.

“And he looked me in my eyes and said, ‘it doesn’t need watering down, Charlotte.’

“I hope that message runs clear to all those who fear the truth and still continue to oppose this law.

“Our input hasn’t ended just because it’s started its journey through Parliament.

“We will be watching, we will be listening, and we will continue to follow its progress until it is passed in its entirety.

“No more fighting the state alone with no money for legal representation.

“No more cover-ups, no more protecting those who abuse their position of power.

“And for those who choose to ignore this legislation, you will face criminal charges and you will go to prison.”

The Liverpool Show Choir singing You Will Never Walk Alone at the Labour Party conference (Danny Lawson/PA)

After her speech, Labour Party delegates and activists stood with Sir Keir to sing the Liverpool FC anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone, joined by the Liverpool Show Choir.

Three men in the crowd, two wearing Liverpool FC ties, held up a red and ochre scarf as they sang.

Sir Keir had earlier said: “I am delighted to say that this year we do not have to make any more vows – we have a law, the Hillsborough Law.

“A law which shows that this Government is on the side of justice, that we will do the hard yards for working people, and that we’re building a country which sees and respects everyone.

“It’s an incredibly important moment for the 97, for Liverpool, but most of all, for the whole country. And conference, we must recognise that it was an unacceptably long and hard fight for the campaigners, for the families and victims of Hillsborough to get us to this point.

“And so it’s not the Government that should be thanked, it’s not me that should be thanked. It’s the families and campaigners, who after such unimaginable loss, had almost every obstacle put in their path to get to justice.”