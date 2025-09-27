Royals lead congratulations for England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup champions

Congratulations are pouring in, led by the Prince and Princess of Wales, for England’s Red Roses who have won the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

They crushed Canada 33-13 in a dominant display, watched by a record 81,885 people who filled a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

In a message on their official Kensington Palace social media account, the Prince and Princess wrote: “Congratulations to @RedRosesRugby, the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Champions! Well done to Canada – you had an outstanding tournament. Both teams should be so proud!”

The Red Roses scored five tries to help clinch the title.

England’s Lionesses who beat Spain on penalties in July to win back-to-back Uefa Women’s Euros titles, also congratulated them with an online message saying: “Champions of the world and a true inspiration!

“You’re all incredible, @RedRosesRugby!”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also sent his congratulations, saying: “You have shown the very best of England and inspired a generation.”

He exchanged rugby jerseys on Friday as excitement for the showdown grew, with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney when they met for bilateral talks at the Global Progress Action summit.

Mr Carney posted an message of support for the defeated Canadian squad saying: “On behalf of a proud nation, massive congratulations to Team Canada for an incredible run in the Rugby World Cup.”

The Red Roses were ranked number one in the world having won 32 games on the trot.

Canada had impressed during the tournament.

The Maple Leafs are semi-professional and had to crowdfund nearly a third of the budget for their World Cup campaign.