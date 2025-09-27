Man dead and seven treated after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at takeaway

A man has died and seven other people received treatment after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a takeaway in Walsall, West Midlands Police said.

Officers attended the shop in Cresswell Crescent, Bloxwich, at around 9.40pm on Friday over concerns for the welfare of a man in his 50s who was then confirmed dead at the scene.

People were evacuated from surrounding properties but were allowed to return in the early hours of Saturday following tests, according to a local councillor.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our thoughts are with (the man’s) loved ones at this devastating time.

“Seven other people – including emergency service workers – were treated at the scene for the suspected effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Some were taken to hospital for further assessment.”

Councillor Michael Coulson said on social media that the incident took place at a food takeaway shop at Mossley shops.

He said the fire service were called out because an injured person needed assistance but firefighters were unable to access the property because a generator was “releasing a mixture of gases”.

On Saturday, he posted in an update: “I have just been down to see for myself the scene of last night’s tragic fatality.

“After tests were completed residents were allowed back in their homes at roughly 3am, and the shops are back open this morning. There is now a very small police presence and I thanked them for their support.

“I had done two litter picks around the shops in the last few days, including one completed just after 7pm last night, and I briefly spoke to those setting up the takeaway on both occasions.

“It’s so incredibly tragic what has happened.”