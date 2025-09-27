Kate sends good luck message to England for Rugby World Cup final

The Princess of Wales has sent a personal message to England women’s rugby team wishing them luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup final.

It was shared alongside a photo of Kate and some of the team wearing sparkly cowboy hats at the match between England and Australia earlier this month.

Her message read: “Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the Red Roses in their Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham today.

“We’re so proud of you!”

The Red Roses, currently ranked number one in the world having won 32 games on the trot, face Canada in Saturday’s final.

Led by captain Zoe Aldcroft, they will take to the Twickenham pitch at 4pm.

Canada have impressed during the tournament but will be underdogs in the sold-out showdown.

The Maple Leafs are semi-professional and had to crowdfund nearly a third of the budget for their World Cup campaign.

The King sent a message with his “warmest good wishes” to both teams.

Charles said: “Whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud.”