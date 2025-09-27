Jo Stevens warns against Welsh independence, suggesting it could cause austerity

Plaid Cymru’s ambition of an independent Wales could drag the country back into austerity, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens is expected to argue at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool this weekend.

Independence would result in working-age adults in Wales paying more than £11,000 extra each year in tax to retain current level of public services, the Labour Party has claimed following analysis by the UK Government.

Plaid Cymru’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has previously ruled out holding a referendum on Wales leaving the UK in the first term of a Plaid-led Welsh government.

But he has told the PA news agency it could happen within “our lifetime”.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth (Ben Birchall/PA)

Speaking at the conference on Sunday, Ms Stevens is expected to say both Labour governments in Wales and Westminster are placing the country at the centre of national renewal.

“Together as Labour governments we are setting out the path of renewal towards a fairer, more prosperous Wales, proud of our history and in control of our future,” she will add.

Ms Stevens is expected to point to the choice facing Welsh voters at the Senedd elections in May, arguing “Labour is the only party on the side of working people”.

The minister will also say: “If Plaid want to be taken seriously, they need to confirm whether they’re going to tax Welsh families into poverty, or cut public services to the bone.

“Labour has ended austerity in Wales. Don’t let Plaid impose it on Wales again.”