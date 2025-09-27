Detained British couple’s health deteriorating in Iran, family say

The family of a British couple detained in Iran have said their health is deteriorating in prison.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman were taken into custody in January during a motorcycle tour around the world and were later charged with espionage.

The couple, of East Sussex, deny the allegations.

Lindsay has been on a drip in prison and Craig has had several bouts of illness, according to their family.

Lindsay’s son Joe Bennett told BBC News: “There are real concerns around my mum and Craig’s health.

“Craig is constantly ill, multiple rounds of stomach bugs, flu, dental problems, without the correct medical care.

“It’s to my understanding that my mum was on a drip last week, unsure as to why, but obviously very, very concerning for us as a family.”

The couple face court on Saturday in Iran and the family said it is “deeply worrying” that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) appear not to have been kept informed.

They were “suddenly whisked” to a courtroom in the country’s capital Tehran last month, but relatives said they still have “no news on what happened”.

The FCDO warns all British and British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran because of a “significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”.

A spokeswoman said previously: “We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran.

“We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.

“We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members.”