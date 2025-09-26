Train services running despite drivers’ strike

Hull Trains said it was running almost all of its services on Friday despite a fresh strike by drivers in a long-running dispute over the sacking of a colleague.

Members of Aslef walked out for the 75th day of industrial action since the dispute started in January.

A spokesperson for Hull Trains, said: “We have been operating a full timetable for a number of weeks and a near 100% timetable today. We are committed to continuing to support our customers.

“Hull Trains follows highly regulated industry standard agreements and procedures for safety. We have stringent safety reporting processes and provide extensive ongoing training and health and wellbeing support for our colleagues which has secured industry recognition.

“The company has made a number of proposals for a resolution of this matter with Aslef.

“We remain committed to open dialogue to resolve this situation and avoid further disruption to our customers.”

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “Hull Trains sacked a driver – without proper due process – for doing nothing wrong. He has a completely clean safety record.

“He raised fears of fatigue at a safety meeting, but when the company downloaded the black box it discovered that the driver had driven perfectly and correctly throughout his journeys.”

Friday’s strike coincided with Hull Trains celebrating 25 years in business.