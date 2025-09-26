Starmer wishes Red Roses best of luck in Rugby World Cup final against Canada

Sir Keir Starmer has wished England’s Red Roses the best of luck in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The Prime Minister said supporters across the country will be “flying the flag, putting the bunting out and coming together as one” to watch the game against Canada on Saturday.

England women’s rugby team are currently number one in the world having won 32 games on the trot.

In a letter to the Red Roses, Sir Keir praised the team for using the “biggest stages in sport to show women and girls here and around the world that rugby is for them too”.

“Whatever happens in that final, I want you to know that your legacy of generational change is secure,” he added.

Sir Keir and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney exchanged rugby jerseys on Friday, as the two met for bilateral talks at the Global Progress Action summit.

England have played in eight World Cup finals, winning in 1994 and again in 2014 against their upcoming rivals Canada.

Led by captain Zoe Aldcroft, the Red Roses will take to the pitch at Twickenham Stadium at 4pm.

In the letter, Sir Keir wrote: “On behalf of the whole country, I want to wish you the very best of luck against Canada in today’s Rugby World Cup final.

“As you step onto the pitch in front of the biggest crowd in women’s rugby history, it won’t just be the packed stadium cheering you on. Millions more will be watching on TV, at home and in pubs and rugby clubs across the country.

“We will be flying the flag, putting the bunting out and coming together as one, inspired by you.”

Sir Keir also pledged to “support role models like you” with a £400 million investment in “a national renewal of grassroots facilities”.

He added: “Our ambition over the next decade should be nothing less than making our country the world leader in women’s sport.

“That is the ambition that your success has inspired, and what better way to start than by our Red Roses carrying home that trophy tonight.

“So good luck England – we’re all rooting for you!”