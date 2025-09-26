Some Israeli government figures to be banned from Ireland, Irish premier says

Some members of the Israeli government will be banned from entering Ireland, the Irish premier has said at the UN.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin was addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Friday as the focus intensifies on Israel’s military offensive against Palestinians in Gaza.

As action at a European Union level stalls, Mr Martin said that Ireland was taking action in relation to the conflict in the Middle East.

“There cannot be business as usual in the face of genocide,” he said during his address.

“As Navi Pillar has made clear, to do nothing is not neutrality, it is complicity.

“Ireland has intervened in the South African case at the ICJ (International Court of Justice).

“We have recognised the State of Palestine.

“We are legislating against the import of goods from the Occupied Territories.

“We will act to prevent those members of the Government of Israel who have been instrumental in fomenting the unfolding disaster in Gaza from entering our country.”

He then called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all the remaining hostages in Gaza, and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid and workers to the Gaza Strip.

“Those responsible for war crimes must be held accountable – there can be no impunity,” he said.

Mr Martin also said that the attack on October 7 2023 was “a monstrous war crime” and that Hamas “can have no role in the future governance in Palestine”.

“But no crime, however heinous, can justify genocide.”

He also welcomed the decision to recognise Palestinian statehood by the UK, France, Belgium, Canada and Australia.

It comes after presidential candidate Catherine Connolly, backed by left-wing opposition parties in Ireland, criticised similar comments by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where he said Hamas should have “no role in government”.

“I don’t think it’s up to Keir Starmer to make that statement at all,” Ms Connolly said this week.

“The Palestinians must decide, in a democratic way, who they want to lead their country.”