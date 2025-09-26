Princess Royal unveils portrait of the King at Scottish Parliament

A new photographic portrait of the King has been unveiled at the Scottish Parliament by the Princess Royal.

Anne was in Holyrood on Friday where she revealed the photograph of Charles, which was taken in the Sunken Garden of Balmoral Castle.

The photo shows the King wearing his own tartan, pictured with a handcrafted stick which was a gift from the Mey Highland Games.

The Princess Royal unveiled the portrait at Holyrood, alongside Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It was taken in 2024 by photographer Millie Pilkington to mark the Parliament’s 25th anniversary.

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone joined the Princess Royal for the unveiling.

Ms Johnstone said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to the Scottish Parliament to unveil this portrait of His Majesty The King.

“The portrait will hang in the Parliament’s main hall, greeting the many thousands of visitors who come through our doors every year.

Alison Johnstone, second left, said the portrait is ‘striking’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s a striking image which is a reminder of His Majesty’s love of Scotland and the affectionate connection he has with the country and its people.”

A portrait of the late Queen also hangs in the Parliament’s main hall, having being unveiled by Anne in 2011.

Ms Pilkington said: “It was an immense honour to be asked to take an official portrait of His Majesty in Scotland.

“Using the breathtaking backdrop of Balmoral gardens and the Highlands enabled me to reflect the King’s warmth and deep connection to nature and Scotland.”