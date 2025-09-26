Princess Royal rededicates war cenotaph to those who made ‘ultimate sacrifice’

The Princess Royal has rededicated a memorial to those who made “the ultimate sacrifice” during the First World War.

Anne visited Dunfermline on Friday for a special service in remembrance of the 610 people from the city who died during the war, and was joined by Fife’s vice lord lieutenant Fiona Robertson, families of the fallen, local school children and youth groups.

Pipe and brass bands performed as the princess arrived in a convoy led by police, and she was greeted by an audience of hundreds as pedestrians lined the streets and grounds of Dunfermline Abbey, near to where the memorial is situated.

The service took place exactly 100 years since the original dedication in 1925, almost to the minute, according to the vice lord lieutenant.

It comes after Fife Council worked to repair and refurbish the original memorial, breathing new life into what had become a weathered and worn cenotaph.

A church service was led by local clergy and a piece of music written specially for the original 1925 dedication, named In Honourum, was played in a nod to their post-wartime predecessors.

A close-up of a plaque unveiled by the Princess Royal at the Dunfermline War Memorial. (Ryan McDougall/PA)

Before unveiling a new plaque in honour of the rededication, Anne spoke to the audience about the lives lost during the war.

She said: “The fact that it is 100 years ago today that it was unveiled through local support and effort very much reflects what the people here wanted to have as a memorial to the people that they knew, in whatever capacity they had served.

“But it isn’t just about the 610 people who are on this, it is about the families and the locals and communities who surrounded them whose lives were completely changed by those events and their response and their need to have something that they could use that memorial and to reflect the impact that it had on them.”

She added: “So thank you all for your continued remembrance, because it is in remembrance of those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Ms Robertson said the council made plans to restore the cenotaph to its former glory back in 2023, having noticed it was in need of repairs.

She said: “Today is very special. We’ve tried to base it on the service that was held here 100 years ago.”

She added: “It’s about the sacrifice that these people made and the people in the community who suffered during the war, they were terrible times.

“It’s a great honour that Princess Anne is here to rededicate the memorial.”

She continued: “I think seeing how many people there are here today shows how much it means, and every remembrance day there are hundreds here, but I think today is extra special and having the princess here is special.

“I think it’s important that we never forget the sacrifice these men and women made for us.”

As she left, Anne received a round of applause from all attendees, and was gifted a bunch of flowers by a young girl.