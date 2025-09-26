Police officer, 24, dies one week after being hit by car

A 24-year-old police officer has died a week after he was injured while responding to a car crash.

Northamptonshire Pc Faizaan Najeeb was attending a single-vehicle crash in Station Road, Raunds, at around 12.35am on September 19 when he was in collision with a blue VW Polo.

Pc Najeeb was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but died early on Friday, Northamptonshire Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said.

A man in his 20s who was arrested at the scene of the collision was bailed pending further investigation.

Pc Najeeb had served with the response team in Wellingborough since joining Northamptonshire Police.

In line with tradition for officers who have died in the line of duty, his collar number P1967 will be retired in his memory.

The Chief Constable said: “Words cannot describe the sadness felt when an officer loses his life serving in the line of duty.

“The entire Northamptonshire Police family wish to pass on our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this truly awful point in time.

“Colleagues from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still investigating the collision, and specialist family liaison officers will continue to support Faizaan’s family in the coming days and weeks.

“We are also carrying out an internal health and safety investigation.”

The force also plans to hold a two-minute silence in memory of Pc Najeeb at its Wootton Hall headquarters where a flag has been flown at half-mast.