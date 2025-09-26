Older brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher denies rape

The older brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher has denied rape.

Paul Gallagher, 59, has also pleaded not guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences took place between 2022 and 2024, the charge sheet shows.

Paul Gallagher arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Gallagher, of East Finchley in north London, entered his pleas from the dock at Harrow Crown Court which is sitting at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, wearing a suit and thick rimmed glasses.

He was released on conditional bail to face trial on September 13 2027.

Judge Anupama Thompson told him: “I’m very sorry that it’s such a long time away but we have a number of cases that need to be listed.”