Kneecap rapper vows ‘we will not be silenced’ as terror case thrown out

Kneecap rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh has vowed the group “will not be silenced” after a terrorism case against him was thrown out because of an error in the way he was charged.

The 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was alleged to have displayed a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig in November last year.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring, sitting at Woolwich Crown Court, said the charge brought against O hAnnaidh was “unlawful” and that he had no jurisdiction to try the case.

There were huge cheers as the judgment was handed down on Friday, with O hAnnaidh smiling and putting both his thumbs up to supporters at the conclusion of the hearing.

More than 100 supporters turned out in support of O hAnnaidh, waving Palestinian flags and banners displaying messages such as “defend Kneecap, drop the charges”.

After O hAnnaidh left court, he applauded as crowds cheered, before posing for photographs with his bandmates.

Taking to a temporary stage set up outside the court precincts, O hAnnaidh said: “This entire process was never about me.

“It was never about any threat to the public, it was never about terrorism – a word used by your Government to discredit people you oppress.

“It was always about Gaza, about what happens if you dare to speak up.”

Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh speaks to supporters outside Woolwich Crown Court (James Manning/PA)

He continued: “Your attempts to silence us have failed because we’re right and you’re wrong. We will not be silent.

“We said we would fight you in your court and we would win. Today, we have.

“If anyone on this planet is guilty of terrorism, it’s the British state. Free Palestine.”

After leaving the area, Kneecap posted a video of themselves on their Instagram stories, which appeared to show themselves celebrating in the back of a London cab.

The 1984 song Nelson Mandela by The Specials played out in the background as they passed a bottle around and called out “freedom” and “Nelson Mandela”.

The case against O hAnnaidh, outlined by the prosecution at a previous hearing, alleged there was a video recording of the gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, showing him wearing and displaying the flag of Hezbollah while saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald described the charges against the rapper as a method of silencing Kneecap’s support for Palestine.

Ms O’Neill welcomed Friday’s judgment, saying: “These charges were part of a calculated attempt to silence those who stand up and speak out against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“Kneecap have used their platform on stages across the world to expose this genocide, and it is the responsibility of all of us to continue speaking out and standing against injustice in Palestine.”

In a post on X, Ms McDonald said: “Mo Chara spoke out against Israel’s genocide, for the people of Gaza, for a free Palestine.

“The charges were an attempt to shut him up, to silence protest.

“It failed. He’s free. Kneecap are not the story. Genocide is the story.”

Giving his reaction the judgment, Kneecap’s manager Daniel Lambert said the rap trio were on the “right side of history”, and said in a post on X: “We said we would fight them and win. We did (Twice). Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER.”

The chief magistrate’s ruling agreed with O hAnnaidh’s lawyers, who argued that the Attorney General had not given permission for the case to be brought against the defendant when police informed him he was to face a terror charge on May 21.

Concluding the reasons for his decision, the chief magistrate said: “I find that these proceedings were not instituted in the correct form, lacking the necessary DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) and AG (Attorney General) consent within the six-month statutory time limit.

“The time limit requires consent to have been granted at the time or before the issue of the requisition.

“Consequently the charge is unlawful and null and this court has no jurisdiction to try the charge.”

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove previously told a court that permission from the DPP and AG was not required until the defendant’s first court appearance and that permission did not need to be sought in order to bring a criminal charge.

The chief magistrate dismissed the arguments, telling the court they “defy logic”.

Following the hearing, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We will work with the Crown Prosecution Service to understand the potential implications of this ruling for us and how that might impact on the processing of such cases in the future.”