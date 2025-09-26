Kneecap rapper set to discover if terror charge will be thrown out

A member of rap trio Kneecap is set to find out whether his terrorism charge will be thrown out.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, is accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November last year.

The 27-year-old’s defence team argues the case should be thrown out, citing a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

In a statement issued before his appearance at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, the rap trio criticised the Metropolitan Police for removing “our supporters from anywhere close to the court entrance”.

The group said the force had issued a “section 14” order for outside the court building “to prevent serious disorder, damage, disruption, impact or intimidation”.

Mo Chara has faced a terrorism charge (Niall Carson/PA)

The statement read: “The Metropolitan Police in London have just invoked a section 14 for our supporters tomorrow led by The London Irish Brigade.

“They previously, and in our view needlessly, did this before the last court date but this time have removed our supporters from anywhere close to the court entrance.

“This is petty in the extreme.

“We massively appreciate the support of what we know are the majority of the public, who can see this farce for what it is.”

It continued: “In our view this police action is designed to try and portray support for Kneecap as somehow troublesome, and to keep our support far away from view when we arrive and depart.

“It is, once again, a calculated political decision the day before Mo Chara’s court appearance.”

The trio urged supporters to comply with the order “irrespective of how pitiful”.

O hAnnaidh’s lawyer Brenda Campbell KC told a court last month that the Attorney General had not given permission for the case to be brought against the defendant when police informed him he was to face a terror charge on May 21.

She said consent was given the following day, which meant the charge fell outside the six-month timeframe in which criminal charges against a defendant can be brought.

O’hAnnaidh has been welcomed by hundreds of fans at both of his previous court appearances – with many waving flags and holding banners.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring is set to rule on whether or not he has jurisdiction to try the case in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court hearing, sitting at Woolwich Crown Court, on Friday.

O hAnnaidh, of Belfast, is yet to enter a plea to the charge and is on unconditional bail.