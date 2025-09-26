Hezbollah terror case against Kneecap rapper thrown out after technical error

The terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh has been thrown out following a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

The 27-year-old from Belfast, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November last year.

At Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring agreed with O hAnnaidh’s lawyers, who argued that the Attorney General had not given permission for the case to be brought against the defendant when police informed him he was to face a terror charge on May 21.

Liam Og O Hannaidh at an earlier hearing (PA)

In his judgment, Mr Goldspring said: “These proceedings were instituted unlawfully and are null.”

Concluding the reasons for his decision, he said: “I find that these proceedings were not instituted in the correct form, lacking the necessary DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) and AG (Attorney General) consent within the six-month statutory time limit.

“The time limit requires consent to have been granted at the time or before the issue of the requisition.

“Consequently the charge is unlawful and null and this court has no jurisdiction to try the charge.”

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove previously told a court that permission from the DPP and AG was not required until the defendant’s first court appearance and that permission did not need to be sought in order to bring a criminal charge.

The chief magistrate dismissed the arguments, telling the court they “defy logic”.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomed the move, saying: “These charges were part of a calculated attempt to silence those who stand up and speak out against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“Kneecap have used their platform on stages across the world to expose this genocide, and it is the responsibility of all of us to continue speaking out and standing against injustice in Palestine.”