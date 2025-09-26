Former Reform leader in Wales admits bribery charges over pro-Russian statements

The former leader of Reform UK in Wales has pleaded guilty to bribery charges relating to statements in favour of Russia in the European Parliament.

On Friday, Nathan Gill, 52, of Anglesey, North Wales, admitted eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019.

The charges stated that as an elected member of the European Parliament for the constituency of Wales in the UK, he “agreed to receive financial advantage, namely money”, which constituted “the improper performance” as the holder of an elected office.

Ex-Reform UK leader in Wales Nathan Gill arrives at the Old Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)

It has been alleged he made statements in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets, such as 112 Ukraine, which were “supportive of a particular narrative” which would “benefit Russia regarding events in Ukraine”.

He was tasked by Ukrainian Oleg Voloshyn on at least eight occasions to make specific statements in return for money, the court was told.

Gill denied one charge of conspiracy to commit bribery during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.

That charge alleged Gill conspired with Voloshyn and “others” between January 1 2018 and February 1 2020, and that he accepted “quantities of money in cash” which was “improper performance by him of his function or activity as the holder” of a position in the European Parliament.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood KC said the guilty pleas were “satisfactory” because the bribery charges reflected the criminal activities.

They emerged after Gill was stopped at Manchester Airport on September 13 2021 under the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019.

Defence barrister Peter Wright KC acknowledged Gill was facing a substantial jail sentence, but asked for bail for the married father-of-five before his next hearing.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb granted conditional bail as she set a sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey on November 21.

The senior judge said: “This is a serious matter. Nathan Glll has admitted having asked questions, made statements and carried out other activities in or connected with the European Parliament in support of pro-Russian parties in the Ukraine conflict.”

She added that he had pleaded guilty on the “full facts” as disclosed by the Crown.

Gill was first elected as a Ukip member of the European Parliament in 2014 and his role ended when the UK left the EU in 2020 – at which point he was an MEP for the Brexit Party.

The defendant led Reform UK’s 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign but is no longer a member of the party.