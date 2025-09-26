Former Lib Dem leader Ming Campbell dies aged 84

Lord Menzies Campbell, former leader of the Liberal Democrats, has died at the age of 84.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey described Lord Campbell – known as Ming – as “a dedicated public servant, a tireless champion for Fife, St Andrews and the UK, and a true Liberal giant”.

The former MP for North East Fife died in London after a period of respite care.

Sir Ed said: “With a parliamentary career spanning five decades, Ming Campbell was a dedicated public servant, a tireless champion for Fife, St Andrews and the UK, and a true Liberal giant.

“He was the Liberal Democrat spokesperson on foreign affairs when the world changed on 9/11, and his principled leadership opposing the Iraq War was a mark of his morality, courage and wisdom. He spoke up for what was right, even when it was hard.

“Like so many of us, I benefited greatly from Ming’s advice and guidance over the many years we worked closely together. But more than that, he was an incredibly warm and caring friend and colleague, with such generosity and humour.

“Ming was always great company – whether talking about sport with the authority of a captain of Britain’s athletics team and a British 100m record-holder, or asking about you and your family, when he would always pass on kind thoughts from his wife, Elspeth – his rock.

“All of us in the Liberal Democrat family and beyond will miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with all who loved him.”