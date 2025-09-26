First Minister ‘strongly welcomes’ case against Kneecap rapper being dismissed

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has welcomed the decision to end the court case against Kneecap rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh.

The musician, 27, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November last year.

However, the case collapsed at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday following a technical error in the way the charge was brought.

Ms O’Neill hailed the development, claiming the charges were “part of an attempt to silence” those who speak up for Gaza.

“I strongly welcome this decision,” she said.

“These charges were part of a calculated attempt to silence those who stand up and speak out against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“Kneecap have used their platform on stages across the world to expose this genocide, and it is the responsibility of all of us to continue speaking out and standing against injustice in Palestine.”

Sinn Fein’s West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, who attended court on Friday, said the decision not to proceed with the trial was the right one.

Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh (centre)with his lawyer Darragh Mackin (left) arriving at Woolwich Crown Court, London, where he is charged with a terrorism offence. (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Kneecap have bravely and unapologetically used their platform around the world to call out Israel’s genocide and the complicity of western governments,” the Sinn Fein man said.

“It is the Israeli war criminals and those who fund, support and enable genocide and forcibly starve women and children who should be before the courts, not Kneecap’s Mo Chara.

“The British political assault on Kneecap which led to this case has failed.

“Today, those on the right side of history have prevailed.”

Sinn Fein North Belfast MP John Finucane said the case was “never about justice”.

In a post on X, he said: “It was about silencing those who call out Israel’s genocide in Gaza and those complicit in it.

“Today, those on the right side of history have prevailed.”