Council condemns ‘despicable attack’ at asylum seeker hotel after fire

A council has condemned a “despicable and cowardly attack” on a hotel housing asylum seekers in central London after a fire at the property.

The blaze took place in the grounds of a premises in Dingley Road, Islington, shortly after 10.50pm on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force confirmed the address was the Thistle City Barbican Hotel, and said the incident was being investigated as a hate crime.

No one was injured and the fire had been put out by staff at the hotel before police attended.

MP Dame Emily Thornberry issued a joint statement with the leader of Islington Council (Peter Byrne/PA)

Officers believe it was an isolated incident and are “working at pace” to identify one suspect, while retaining “an open mind” as to any motive, the force said.

No arrests have been made so far.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, Una O’Halloran, leader of Islington Council, and local MP Dame Emily Thornberry said: “We utterly condemn this despicable and cowardly attack that has no place in our community or society.

“Islington is a proud beacon of tolerance and diversity that welcomes people from all over the world. Anyone who seeks to divide us will fail. This kind of violence can never be the answer.

“While we are relieved that nobody was hurt in this incident, we are aware that it could have been even more serious.

“Islington is proud to be a borough of sanctuary and will always provide support for those fleeing war or persecution. Anyone who seeks to incite hatred or violence has no place in Islington.”

Extra support will be provided to the hotel’s residents and extra patrols of council and police officers will be made in the area over the coming days, the statement said.

Met Commander Hayley Sewart said: “We recognise how concerning this incident will be for the local community. This is being treated as a hate crime and we are working at pace to locate the suspect.

“The investigation is ongoing and we urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to police.”

Nine people were arrested after a protest and counter-protest took place outside the hotel in August.

Anyone with information that could help police should contact 101 quoting CAD 8549/24SEP.