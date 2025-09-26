Bridget Phillipson: 500,000 more children set to receive free breakfast

Hundreds of thousands more children are set to receive a free breakfast through a Government scheme, Bridget Phillipson has announced.

Around 2,000 primary schools throughout England will join the programme, in a move backed by £80 million.

It is thought the free morning meals will save parents up to £450 in childcare costs each year.

Ms Phillipson, the Education Secretary, unveiled the plan as Labour delegates and activists head to Liverpool for their party’s annual conference, which begins at the weekend.

“The start of the national rollout of free breakfast clubs will be an historic change in working families’ daily routines and is another example of this Labour Government making good on its promises to deliver the change the British people voted for,” she said.

“This is Labour choosing a path of renewal towards a fairer country, breaking down the barriers to opportunity and ensuring every child starts school ready to learn.”

Expanding the free breakfast clubs scheme to around 500,000 more children is intended to “make working parents’ lives easier and give all children the best start in life”, Ms Phillipson added.

The Government started trialling free breakfast clubs earlier in 2025 with an initial scheme for around 180,000 pupils, launched in 750 primaries after the Easter holidays in the last school year.

Labour vowed to “support families with children by introducing free breakfast clubs in every primary school” in its 2024 manifesto.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT (the National Association of Head Teachers), welcomed the move but urged the Government to consider “concerns over funding, staffing and space within school buildings”.

He said: “We welcome the principle of free breakfast clubs being available in schools.

“A good breakfast helps children to concentrate on their learning and has enormous benefits for their health and wellbeing.

“However, it’s really important that feedback from the Government’s initial trial is taken into account as part of this roll-out.”