Westminster Magistrates’ Court closed due to lack of water

One of Britain’s busiest magistrates’ courts is closed because it has no water.

Security staff shut the doors of Westminster Magistrates’ Court after a burst water main in a nearby street.

Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi was among those due to appear at the court on Thursday.

Lawyers and other court users stood around outside the busy court waiting for updates from staff.

Westminster deals with some of the most serious cases including terror and extradition, and is where the chief magistrate sits.

A police officer behind a cordon outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (George Lithgow/PA)

Court staff said there was no water in the building and that it was a public health risk.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are dealing with flooding in the area around Enford Street in Marylebone, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

A burst 9cm water main has caused flooding across an area of around 200m by 100m, affecting multiple basement flats on Enford Street and York Street.

Approximately 14 residents from ground floor and basement properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

LFB station commander Brien O’Keeffe said: “Crews are working hard to assist partner agencies to resolve the incident as quickly as possible in a safe manner and are continuing to support local businesses and the community.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the local area whilst the incident is being resolved.

“Traffic restrictions are in place on Marylebone Road, Seymour Place, Crawford Street and Gloucester Place.”