Westminster Magistrates’ Court closed after water pipe bursts

One of Britain’s busiest magistrates’ courts is closed because it has no water.

Security staff shut the doors of Westminster Magistrates’ Court due to a burst water main in a nearby street.

Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi was among those due to appear at the court on Thursday.

Lawyers and other court users stood around outside the busy court waiting for updates from staff.

Westminster deals with some of the most serious cases including terror and extradition, and is where the chief magistrate sits.

Court staff said there was no water in the building and that it was a public health risk.

An HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “Westminster Magistrates’ Court is currently closed due to external water supply issues, which has affected several buildings in the area.

“Priority hearings scheduled for the rest of today have been redirected to other magistrates’ courts across London or will be postponed until later in the week.”

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters dealt with flooding in the area around Enford Street in Marylebone, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

A police officer behind a cordon outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (George Lithgow/PA)

A burst 9cm water main caused flooding across an area of around 200m by 100m, affecting basement flats on Enford Street and York Street.

Approximately 14 residents from ground-floor and basement properties were evacuated as a precaution.

LFB station commander Brien O’Keeffe said: “Crews worked hard to assist partner agencies to resolve the incident as quickly as possible in a safe manner and are continuing to support local businesses and the community.

“Members of the public are advised to continue to avoid the local area.”