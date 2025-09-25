Unite decides not to endorse either candidate for Labour deputy leader

Unite will not nominate either candidate in Labour’s deputy leadership election, the union has announced.

Unite said neither Bridget Phillipson nor Lucy Powell represented the change required within the Labour Party.

The union said in a statement that different economic choices were required, adding: “Unite will not support the status quo or someone who has openly attacked Unite members during the Birmingham bin dispute.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Britain needs change, not more of the same.

“Workers are leaving Labour in droves and tinkering will not stem the tide.

“Unfortunately, this election does not offer the alternative that Britain needs. For everyday people, it is irrelevant.

“Labour must deliver real change. We need huge investment into our crumbling infrastructure and our public services, a pay rise for British workers and an end to the private profiteering that helps drive inflation.

“Until the Government makes different choices, they will continue to haemorrhage support.”

Earlier on Thursday, Unison and the GMB union said they were supporting Ms Phillipson for the post.