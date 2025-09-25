‘Smirking’ double murderers criticised in court by victims’ mothers

“Smirking” killers who ran amok at a music video shoot and fatally stabbed two people and severely injured a third for an “adrenaline rush” have been criticised by their victims’ grieving mothers.

Leo Reid, 15, and Klevi Shekaj, 23, were killed and 28-year-old Abdullah Abdullahi was badly hurt when a group of men armed with large knives descended on the event in Archway, north London, on the night of June 29 2023.

Lorik Lupqi, 22, and Jason Furtado, 28, had planned the attack and enlisted Abel Chunda, 29; Xavier Poponne, 22; and Eden Clark, 31, to help, jurors were told.

The five were all found guilty of double murder and attempted murder following a long-running Old Bailey trial which began in March.

During his trial, Lupqi attacked his co-accused Chunda, spraying the dock with blood.

On Thursday, Lupqi was double handcuffed in the dock over concerns of further violent outbursts.

Leo’s mother Valentina Locci said no sentence would be enough for the “callous, vicious, cold-blooded” killing of her “beautiful, charming intelligent” son.

Klevi Shekaj was described by his mother as kind and filled with humour (Met Police/PA)

Facing his killers in court, she said: “Just for the fact that another human being can treat another human so poorly, careless, without any regard only means that you must not be bothered by your conscience.

“My past, present and future has been crashed and taken, not only from me but my family, his siblings and all of our loved ones and friends, and for what?

“An adrenaline rush, an ego boost, a full sense of worth, a selfish gratification with no rewards, at cost others. What I lost, what we have lost, cannot be found nor replaced.”

“I and all who loved Leo will live knowing of the brutality he suffered to his last breath.”

Mr Shekaj’s mother Valbona Shekaj said in her statement that he was “extraordinary” – a “kind, bright soul full of possibilities”.

In a statement read on her behalf by prosecutor Ben Lloyd, Ms Shekaj she had felt “broken” by the defendants’ behaviour during the trial.

She said: “Instead of showing remorse or asking for forgiveness, they smirked at us from the defendant’s box.

“I kept looking at them, hoping to see something, regret, sorrow, anything that showed they understood what they did.

“Instead, they smirked, they argued with their lawyers, complained about proceedings, acted like this was all some inconvenience for them.

“They played with our pain, and treated this entire trial as a game, as if the life they took and the devastation they caused meant nothing.

“I sat there as a grieving mother praying for some sign of humility from them, praying for some sign of humanity from them, but instead they deepened our suffering”.

Lorik Lupqi is facing a life sentence for double murder (Met Police/PA)

Aspiring cryptocurrency businessman Mr Shekaj’s final words to his mother were a promise to be home in five minutes after going out to meet friends.

Instead, at 2am, she answered the door to police officers with news that “no mother should ever have to hear”, she said.

Ms Sekaj said: “As a single mother, Klevi was not just my son, he was my companion, my confidante and unwavering support.

“He was thoughtful beyond his years, kind in ways both small and significant. He looked after me as much as I looked after him.

“The promise of who he was becoming, all his potential, was snuffed out in an act of senseless violence.”

After hearing the victim impact statements, Lupqi was asked if he would like to say anything in mitigation for his crimes.

In response, the defendant, who was unrepresented by a lawyer, told Judge Anuja Dhir KC: “Suck your mother.”

The judge warned Lupqi he would be sent out of court if there was a repeat of his bad behaviour.

Chunda’s barrister Bernard Richmond KC acknowledged the defendants’ behaviour in court had been “reprehensible” but argued it should have no impact on the sentences they receive.

However, Judge Dhir observed the defendants face life sentences and that she could take account of any remorse – or lack of it – when deciding how long they should serve in prison before being eligible for parole.

She adjourned the Old Bailey sentencing hearing until 10am on Friday.