Scots woman who moved to US to become defence lawyer killed in LA

A Scottish woman who recently moved to the US in order to become a defence lawyer has been murdered in Los Angeles.

Family and friends have launched a crowdfunding bid to repatriate the body of June Bunyan, 37, after she was killed on September 11.

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested and charged a man named Jonathan Renteria on charges of murder, mutilation and sexual contact with human remains.

The 25-year-old suspect is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

The Foreign Office is supporting Ms Bunyan’s family and said it is in contact with local authorities in the US.

Ms Bunyan’s friend Vicky Tulika set up a crowdfunding page to help her family with repatriation and funeral costs, which has so far raised more than £5,000.

She wrote: “With unimaginable heartbreak, we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States.

“Our lives are forever changed.”

The Robert Gordon University graduate was “known for her vibrant personality, infectious laugh, and deeply compassionate heart”, she wrote.

Ms Tulika said her friend, who grew up on Arran, was pursuing her “dream” of becoming a defence attorney before her life was “cut short so far from home”.

She continued: “We are now faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing her back to the UK.

“She can then be laid to rest with the dignity and love she deserves, surrounded by family and friends.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in USA and are in contact with the local authorities.”