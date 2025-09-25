Regulator secures changes from Ticketmaster after Oasis tickets probe

Fans are to be told the range of prices for concert tickets when they join a queue, and be informed when the cheaper seats sell out, through regular updates under new commitments from Ticketmaster.

Buyers will also be told at least 24 hours before a sale begins if tiered pricing will be used and what that means, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

The competition regulator said the formal commitments from Ticketmaster would “make sure fans have the information they need when they spend their hard-earned cash to see the artists they love”.

The moves follow the CMA’s investigation into the way Ticketmaster sold Oasis tickets in 2024.

The probe found Ticketmaster did not tell fans waiting in lengthy queues that standing tickets were being sold at two different prices, and that prices would jump as soon as the cheap tickets sold out.

Oasis fans on Wembley Way, during the Oasis Live ’25 tour in July (Lucy North/PA)

Ticketmaster sold some ‘platinum’ tickets at almost two and a half times the price of ‘standard’ tickets, without sufficient explanation that these offered no additional benefits in the same areas of the venue, the CMA said.

In response, the CMA said Ticketmaster must now tell fans 24 hours in advance if a tiered pricing system is being used – as it was for Oasis standing tickets.

This means fans will know beforehand if there are multiple prices for the same type of ticket, and that more expensive ones will be released once the cheapest sell out.

Ticketmaster must also provide more information about ticket prices during online queues, helping fans anticipate how much they might have to pay.

This includes setting out the range of prices available for the event when people join the queue and updating fans swiftly when the cheaper tickets sell out.

Ticketmaster must also describe tickets accurately and not use any misleading labels to avoid giving the impression that one ticket is better than another when that is not the case.

Ticketmaster must now regularly report how it has implemented the undertakings over the next two years to ensure “robust” compliance, with any failure to do so resulting in possible enforcement action.

While many fans were under the impression that Ticketmaster used an algorithmic pricing model during the Oasis sale – with ticket prices adjusted in real time according to changing conditions such as high demand – also known as ‘dynamic pricing’, the CMA had not found evidence that this was the case.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “Fans who spend their hard-earned money to see artists they love deserve to see clear, accurate information, upfront.

“We can’t ensure every fan gets a ticket for events as popular as the Oasis tour, but we can help ensure that next time an event like this comes along, fans have the information they need, when they need it.

“The changes we’ve secured will give fans more information about prices and clear descriptions of exactly what they are getting for their money. If Ticketmaster fails to deliver on these changes, we won’t hesitate to take further action.”

The CMA said Ticketmaster had made the commitments voluntarily and without any admission of wrongdoing or liability.