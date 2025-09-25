Reform are ‘cowards’ for banning journalists from speaking to council chief – PM

Sir Keir Starmer has branded Reform UK “cowards” after one of the party’s councils banned journalists from speaking to its leader.

The Prime Minister questioned the party’s commitment to free speech when they “don’t have the courage” to talk to those who would “hold them to account”.

Reform UK’s willingness to showcase those who argue “vaccines lead to cancer” was also criticised by Sir Keir as he spoke to regional reporters ahead of the Labour Party conference later this week.

The Prime Minister said he believes Reform voters “want the very best for their country”, but added the party’s leader, Nigel Farage, is “interested in the politics of grievance”.

The Reform UK leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, Mick Barton, claimed earlier this year that Nottinghamshire Live, which is the online edition of the Nottingham Post, was spinning his comments.

The news website reported that Nottinghamshire County Council’s press office had confirmed on multiple occasions to several media outlets that Reform UK councillors had been banned from speaking to its journalists.

However, following a council meeting on Tuesday, Mr Barton told the BBC the ban only applied to him and not other councillors from his party, but he confirmed the authority would still not send press releases to the publication.

Speaking to BBC East Midlands on Thursday, Sir Keir said: “It’s cowardly. It’s the complete opposite of free speech. And it lacks the basic accountability which ought to come with being elected into office.”

He added: “Reform have got to take responsibility for their own actions. It’s them that, on the one hand, pretend that they’re champions of free speech and accountability.

“On the other hand, don’t have the courage to actually talk to local representatives who would actually hold them to account. So let me call that out fair and square. They’re cowards.”

The Prime Minister warned that Reform want to “sow division in our communities.”

Speaking to ITV Central, he added: “On top of that, at the conference just a few weeks ago, they were showcasing someone who was making the argument that vaccines lead to cancer.

“Imagine Reform in charge of a vaccine rollout if we had another period like Covid.”

Asked if Reform voters are not decent people, Sir Keir told ITV: “No, of course they are, and they want the very best for their country. But Nigel Farage is interested in the politics of grievance.”