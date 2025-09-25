Recreational fires and barbecues to be banned in Cairngorms National Park

Recreational fires and barbecues will be banned in the Cairngorms National Park from April to September to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Scottish ministers have approved the new byelaw which will come into force next year in a move to help curb the risk in the face of climate change.

It comes a few months after a major wildfire caused damage on the northern boundary of the Cairngorms National Park.

A ‘very high’ wildfire risk warning is currently in place across Scotland, rising to ‘extreme’ on Friday, and marking the first September wildfire warning from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service since 2020.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority said an extensive consultation process in the National Park found that the “overwhelming majority” of residents and visitors were in favour of a fire management byelaw.

Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “In introducing a fire byelaw of this kind, the Cairngorms National Park Authority is leading the way in safeguarding Scotland’s natural and cultural heritage from climate crisis threats.

“The wildfires we saw around Scotland earlier this year only remind us of how urgent this issue is, and I commend the Park Authority and partners on the huge amount of work they are doing to take forward this byelaw and a range of other mitigation measures.”

The ban will be in place during the summer months (Alamy/PA)

The National Park has around 18,000 residents, as well as 25% of the UK’s rare and endangered species and around half of Scotland’s ancient pinewoods.

The park authority said it is working with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to prepare for “robust enforcement” of the byelaw, including enhanced patrols at key sites and an extensive training programme for rangers on the ground.

Sandy Bremner, convener of the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “The Cairngorms National Park is loved and cherished by so many of us, and we all want to protect and safeguard this incredible place. This byelaw will help us to do just that.

“Now that it has been approved by Scottish ministers, we’re committed to taking forward a range of practical measures to reduce wildfire risk in the national park – from signage and communications to training and enforcement.”

The fire byelaw was first considered by the Park Authority Board in 2023 and the request was submitted to the Scottish Government earlier this year following consultations.

The ban will be in place between April 1 and September 30 each year.

The byelaw will not – as per the wording of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code – prevent the use of a camping stove, provided it is used appropriately.

It also does not affect licensed land management activity, which is covered by the Muirburn Licence.