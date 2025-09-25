NI First Minister slams proposed Brit-Card as ‘ludicrous’

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill has slammed a mooted digital ID card aimed at tackling illegal migration as “ludicrous”.

The so-called Brit-Card would allow the verification of a citizen’s right to live and work in the UK.

The proposal, as first reported by The i Paper, is to be subject to consultation and thought to require legislation.

The announcement will be made by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a speech on Friday.

Reacting, Sinn Fein vice president Ms O’Neill said: “The British Prime Minister’s proposal for a mandatory digital ID card is ludicrous and ill-thought out.

“This proposal is an attack on the Good Friday Agreement and on the rights of Irish citizens in the North of Ireland.”