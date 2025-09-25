Motion on Gaza aid flotilla to be tabled in Irish parliament next week

A motion on the flotilla travelling with aid to Gaza is to be tabled in the Irish parliament next week.

A senator is among the Irish people travelling as part of the fleet that is protesting against Israel’s actions in Gaza by taking humanitarian aid across the Mediterranean.

The Dail parliament heard on Wednesday that Sinn Fein Senator Chris Andrews is on board the boat that was “struck four times” in a drone attack on Tuesday night.

A cross-party committee decided on Thursday night that a motion on the Gaza aid flotilla would be tabled on Tuesday.

“The (business) committee had a constructive discussion on the need for a joint motion of the Dail, the wording of which is to be finalised, and which will be tabled on behalf of all members of Dail Eireann on Tuesday next,” a statement said.

The deadline for amendments is at noon on Monday, after which the text for the motion will be confirmed.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the “serious” threat to Irish citizens and humanitarian workers on board the aid flotilla must be addressed.

“The grave risks to those on the flotilla is such that the governments of Italy and Spain have mobilised naval support to protect their citizens involved in the flotilla,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Government and the Dail have a clear responsibility to act.”

Ms McDonald has also written Ireland’s premier and deputy premier, Micheal Martin and Simon Harris, about the “highly dangerous situation” in relation to Mr Andrews and others.

“Given the flotilla is only days away now from Gaza those activists are at imminent risk of further assault by Israel,” she said in a letter on Thursday.

“This threat to Irish citizens and humanitarian workers is incomprehensible and of grave concern. The Irish Government has a duty to protect its citizens, particularly those on a mission of peace and solidarity.

“I note that the Italian and Spanish governments have mobilised naval support to safeguard their citizens involved in this mission clearly because they have assessed the risk towards them from Israeli forces.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla represents an act of international solidarity and peace, and Ireland must stand firmly with those who are risking their lives to bring much-needed aid to the beleaguered and starving people of Gaza.”

She added: “I ask that you publicly and robustly challenge Israel’s misrepresentation of the flotilla’s purpose.

“I also call on you to demand that Irish citizens and their fellow human rights activists, participating in the Flotilla, can safely travel to Gaza without impediment, assault or attack, and directly deliver aid to the people there.”