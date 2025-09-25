GMB union backs Bridget Phillipson to become Labour deputy leader

One of the country’s biggest trade unions has backed Bridget Phillipson’s bid to become the deputy leader of the Labour Party.

The GMB endorsed the Education Secretary after a meeting of its Central Executive Council on Thursday.

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, said: “We are pleased to nominate Bridget Phillipson for Labour deputy leader.

“We’re proud that she’s been a GMB member for 20 years.

“GMB represents more than 100,000 school support staff.

“Labour’s pledge to reinstate the School Support Staff Negotiating Body is vital in delivering a fairer playing field of wages and qualifications for people who have been undervalued for far too long.

“We look forward to Bridget delivering on Labour’s promise.”

Ms Phillipson said: “It is humbling to receive the nomination of my own trade union, GMB, for the deputy leadership of the Labour Party.

“The GMB is a powerful voice for working people and their values in every corner of our country and I am deeply proud to be their choice for deputy leader of our party.

“My campaign is getting support from every part of our movement. I will be a deputy leader for every part of our country at Cabinet, uniting the party, telling Labour’s story, and bringing the change the British people want to see.”