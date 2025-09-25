David Lammy says ‘indefensible’ conflict in Gaza must end now

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has called the ongoing conflict in Gaza “inhumane” and “utterly unjustifiable”.

Mr Lammy was addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York about what he described as the “Israeli-Palestinian tragedy”.

He said: “What is happening in Gaza is indefensible, it is inhumane, it is utterly unjustifiable and it must end now.”

He said Britain had “proudly” recognised Palestine and said both its people and those of Israel “deserve better”.

“Better than the horrific acts by Hamas on October 7 that left children without their parents and parents without their children,” he said.

“Better than the torment of families waiting desperately for the return of their loved ones from the most barbaric captivity. Better than the fanatical rule by Hamas, a vile, pitiless terrorist organisation that must have no future in Gaza.

“Better than Israel’s denial of life-saving humanitarian aid and the catastrophic famine that it has caused.

“As Israel escalates its military operations and displaces Palestinian families again and again and again, there can be no answer to these horrors but concerted diplomatic action to keep the hope of peace alive.”

Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the UN that recognising Palestinian statehood must be a “spur” to action rather than a “substitute” for it.

Ms Cooper said the UK’s decision to recognise Palestine, a largely symbolic step it took alongside Canada, Australia and Portugal on Sunday, reflects the “grave reality” that the two-state solution is in “profound peril”.