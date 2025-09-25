Crown court backlog hits record level

The crown court backlog in England and Wales has risen to a record level.

Data published on Thursday showed the open caseload was 78,329 at the end of June, up 2% from 76,957 at the end of March, when the backlog passed 75,000 for the first time.

It is also up 10% from 70,893 a year earlier, according to Ministry of Justice figures.

Some 19,164 cases had been open for at least a year at the end of June, up 17% from 16,378 a year earlier and the highest since current data began.

Open caseload refers to the number of outstanding cases.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy said: “Today’s statistics show the crown court backlog has hit a new record high and it lays bare the unacceptable wait victims face.

“That’s why since we came to power we have invested a record amount into our courts so we can deliver swifter justice for victims.

“However, money alone cannot turn the tide on the rising backlog which is why we asked Sir Brian Leveson to propose bold and ambitious reform, to put our justice system back on sustainable ground.”

Ministers are set to respond this autumn to recommendations made by Sir Brian to overhaul the courts system and tackle the backlog, where some cases are listed for 2029.

The major review, published in July, proposed to reduce the number of jury trials and create a new type of crown court where trials are heard by judges.

The review commissioned by the Government is aimed at trying to “reduce the risk of total system collapse”.