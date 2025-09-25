Cost of increasing Welsh Parliament members estimated at more than £12m

Expanding the Welsh Parliament by 36 members will contribute to an £18 million budget increase next year, a report has said.

The Senedd Commission – which provides property, staff and services to the parliament – has said the budget is expected to exceed £102.6 million for the next financial year – a 21% rise.

This includes £12.7 million expected to be spent on the salaries and other costs relating to the additional Members of the Senedd, who will be elected in May.

Under plans to reform the Welsh Parliament, the number of MSs is increasing from 60 to 96.

The cost of all 96 MSs in the draft budget, including their support staff and allowances, is estimated at around £34 million.

A Senedd Commission spokesperson said: “The commission is required to develop a draft budget to support a larger Senedd from next May.

“The draft budget laid today will now follow the usual process of being considered and challenged by the Senedd’s finance committee before a final budget is laid in November.”