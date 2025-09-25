Community urged not to take law into their own hands over ‘African tribe’

A senior police officer says he understands frustration around a self-styled “African tribe” camping in the Scottish Borders, but urged people not to take the law into their own hands.

Police have also received a report in relation to an incident on Wednesday night, where the group says someone threw stones at them.

The so-called Kingdom of Kubala was ordered by a court to vacate the land on the outskirts of Jedburgh by midday on Monday, but so far they have not moved.

The group have not moved despite an order to leave the site (Jane Barlow/PA)

They responded to a previous eviction by simply setting up a new camp a few metres away.

The trio – which has a sizeable presence on social media – is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council on Thursday, the council’s deputy leader Scott Hamilton asked a panel of police officers about their response to the encampment.

Mr Hamilton demanded answers on “why the police will not enforce the Tresspass Act of 1865”.

He continued: “I think every Scottish landowner across this country must be absolutely terrified at this point, knowing that anybody could come and camp on their land and their only option is to go via the court process, which is a cost to the landowner, which is a cost to society.”

The councillor also raised human trafficking concerns in relation to the “handmaiden” of the group, saying they spread “vile hatred and abuse to this country”.

The three members say they are reclaiming land (Jane Barlow/PA)

Some in the community are saying “we’ll take action in our own hands if the police won’t”, Mr Hamilton said.

Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks, Police Scotland’s divisional commander for the Scottish Borders, said the force is “actively” looking at options to deal with the “complex” situation in Jedburgh, along with the local authority.

The three people in the camp have “potential vulnerabilities”, he added.

Mr Banks said: “Ultimately what I’m continually doing is asking what is the end goal, to be very frank.

“Because what we don’t want to do is have interim actions that simply move a perceived problem on, but don’t resolve the problem.

“I don’t think that’s particularly effective for either the Jedburgh community or any other community in the Scottish Borders.”

He continued: “I get that people are frustrated, but I would actively support people reporting matters to us.”

The senior officer said that people should not “take the law into your own hands”.

The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have previously said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

The “Queen” posted on Facebook saying that stones had been thrown at their camp on Wednesday night.

Police said they are ‘actively’ considering the situation (Jane Barlow/PA)

In relation to the council meeting, a spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are aware concerns have been raised in connection with those living on the site.

“Repeated attempts have been made by officers and partner agencies to engage with those involved. Officers will continue to engage and address any issues raised.”

In relation to the incident on Wednesday night, the spokesman said: “We have received a report and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for Scottish Borders Council said: “The legal process to remove the occupants from the council’s land has commenced and officers will proceed through the next steps as quickly as possible.”